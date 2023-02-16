ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Not only are electricity bills becoming more unpredictable these days as more technology is being used at home, but extreme weather events are also leading to more blackouts as infrastructure struggles to handle the electricity load. With that motive in mind, a nearby college developed a pilot study customers can take part in to hopefully find a solution to these issues.

To address the unpredictability of electric bills, Cornell University researchers, with the support from Avangrid, the parent company of New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) have piloted a new payment plan and an app that would provide key information about our energy consumption, and incentives on how to reduce that use.

Consuming electricity is something we all do every day, but we still don’t know how we consume that electricity. Assistant Research Professor Madhur Srivastava says that if we have a better understanding of how much the appliances in our home use up electricity, we can better keep track of it and change our consumption habits.

“That’s the one thing about this pilot, we want to understand how people are consuming electricity, how much each appliance is using it. A favorite example we like to give is laundry, when trying to do the laundry if you do it during “peak hours” you’re going to use a lot of electricity than if you do it during non-peak hours. Nobody wants to do laundry at 2am right? So that can create noise and other distractions,” says Madhur.

Under a subscription-based pricing plan, participants in the pilot will pay a flat rate generated based on their prior usage and commit to a new pattern or consumption goal. The app will then provide the information to each customer, so it keeps them on track and alert them of possible savings.

This is where RG&E’s role comes into play as Communications Manager for RG&E and NYSEG Alexis Arnold explains, “NYSEG is going to work with Cornell on those findings and our role is to evaluate the engagement of the customer and how they’re changing their habits and essentially our goal is to learn from this program to see how we can better serve our customers…It gives the customer more power it gives them more control in how to adjust their habits.”

The project hopes to help moderate electricity prices for customers across the Northeast, mitigate the likelihood of blackouts, and encourage a shift towards more sustainable energy usage.

There are around 200 NYSEG customers that enrolled as of last month, but customers of any utility company in the U.S. can also register for the pilot program by going to signalsciencelab.com slash subscription-based-pricing