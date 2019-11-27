Brighton Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Town Police are asking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Jediah Baker, 39, of Brighton was last seen on Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road on foot in the Town of Brighton around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Baker has autism and is believed to be in need of medical attention.

He is 5’11, weighs 215 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey bomber jacket, a dark hooded sweatshirt, glasses and a hat.

If you have any information or see Baker please call 911.