Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester receives over $98,000 in funding for at-risk youth programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle announced more than $98,000 will be given to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester to support local programs that target at-risk youth Saturday.

According to Morelle, the added funding will further help the organization’s reach its mission — to provide a better future for underprivileged children in Rochester.

The funding package will allow the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester to resource employment training for kids at the club. Morelle believes the funding will boost the club’s already-successful efforts.

“It’s hard to get attention of national leaders,” Morelle said. “So we made the decision to reach out and talk to people who were doing great work and we wanted to amplify the work that they do. But its also an acknowledgement of the programs in Rochester that are already making a difference.”

The sum of over $98,000 was included in an appropriations package recently passed by the House of Representatives.