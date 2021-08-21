Boys and Girls Club of Rochester help make local artist’s dream into reality.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jaedan Booker is no longer a local aspiring artist. The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester held a showcase on Saturday for Booker’s brand debut — ‘Jaedan’s World Design’.

Booker began creating flip books and experimenting with colored paint at the age of four. Since then, he has specialized in free-hand drawing of buildings, cartoon characters and movie posters.

‘Jaedan’s World Design’ started as a concept during the COVID-19 shutdown. With the help of Rochester’s Boys and Girls Club, Booker’s brand became a reality.

Those who attended the art exhibit were greeted with Booker’s work that was put up on display, including his official coloring story book. Along with his new book, Booker’s art and t-shirts were available directly for purchase.

The event was from 2 to 4 p.m. near 500 Genesee Street. Booker has produced art for Rochester businesses, including People’s Choice Kitchen and more.