Boys and Girls Club hosts a holiday gift drive thru in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester celebrated the holiday season with a gift drive-thru on Saturday.

Santa made an early stop on Genesee Street to help hand out gift donations to over three hundred club members and families.

Over three hundred club members and their families received donated gifts from generous members of the community, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Buffalo Wild Wings, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

The drive through was in a holiday-themed parking lot were kids had the opportunity to meet Santa and have their pictures taken.

To make this event successful, it takes countless people and generosity and that is what makes this event one to look forward to each year. “Our families always look forward to this event and it wouldn`t be as meaningful without the support of our Rochester community,” Dwayne Mahoney, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester said.

Different members of the community donated gifts for every child. Additionally a boot and sock drive was held by US Employee Benefits Services Group as well.

“We had a lot of families here that were very grateful to get all of the gifts and the boots especially for the winter time. So there were lots of smiles and lots of laughs and everything like that.” said Queen Lockett a staff member at the Boys and Girls Club.

The Rochester community has come together as one to ensure each kid receives a gift this Christmas.