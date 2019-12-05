Bone Marrow for Bentley: Local school holds donor drive for student battling rare cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nazareth Elementary School showed their support for a student with leukemia.

5-year-old Bentley Vega is battling a rare form of the cancer. It’s called acute myeloid leukemia, or AML.

A one marrow transplant is critical to his treatment, so his school hosted a donor drive. Dozens of people showed up to get swabbed to see if they could be a potential match with Vega.

Although the chances of finding a perfect match are slim, each person that showed up to get swabbed bettered the odds. His teachers, family and friends refuse to give up hope.

“We know matches are very difficult to find and we recognize that, but we’re always hopeful. It’s Christmas, it’s a miracle. We could make a miracle today. For Bentley, and maybe many other people,” said Susan Gutknecht, a teacher at Nazareth Elementary.

The company that helped host the donor drive, ‘Be the Match’, offers a free swab kit for those who were unable to attend the event who want to register in the directory.

If you are healthy, between the ages of 18 and 44, and willing to take a free, painless cheek swabs, you can click here.