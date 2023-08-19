ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bikers got their motorcycles out on Saturday to ride for a good cause.

The Lee Lucas Memorial Poker Run returned for its seventh year to honor the life of a local man, Lee Lucas, who tragically died of a heroin overdose in 2016. The event’s goal is to raise awareness about the disease of addiction along with fundraising for addiction facilities to ensure that those that need help can receive it.

A poker run is an event where participants, usually riding motorcycles, visit checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the run. The ride started in Webster and stopped at spots in the region, including Captain Jack’s, Knucklehead Craft Brewing, Good Smoke BBQ, and Iron Smoke Distillery.

Lee Lucas’ father, Dean Lucas, explains why they started the annual ride and what it means for it to receive the kind of support it has throughout the years.

Dean says, “The real start of this was to have my son’s name stay alive, and it is. I actually went into Harley Davidson, I was just signing paperwork, and somebody said, ‘Wait a minute, I know you,’ and I said, ‘How do you know me?’ And they said, ‘You put on that ride, that Lee ride.'”

“That’s why I started this. That’s why this meant so much to me,” explains Dean.

Tickets were $30 per motorcycle and $40 with a passenger. The ride raised money for the Father Tracy Advocacy Center, and proceeds will provide everything from a cup of coffee to addiction treatment access for anyone that needs it.

Last year they raised just over $47,800. This year, despite potentially not exceeding the amount raised the year prior, they hope to surpass the record of participants, with more than 120 bikers joining in on the ride.

The event also featured live music, food, and cash prizes.

To learn more, get involved, or sponsor a ride, visit the Lee Lucas Ride website.