BBB says to watch out for fake shipment texts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year, more people will be doing their holiday shopping online than ever before. But fake shipping texts are the latest scam hitting your smartphones according to the Better Business Bureau.

“When they’re sending these fake texts to people, saying we have a package from you from the summer that we’ve been trying to get to you. A lot of people really don’t keep good track of what they’ve ordered. A lot of people just order, order all day long,” said Melanie McGovern, Spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau. “So what they’re trying to do is get you to click on that link to give up some information. Perhaps maybe put some malware on your phone so you definitely don’t want to click on those links.”

Examples that are coming into BBB’s Scam Tracker include spoofing shipping company names, telling the recipients that they have old packages to claim and to schedule a dropoff by clicking the link. The BBB said if you do receive one of those fake shipment texts to double check the source.

“If they send you like a tracking number or code or a code, go to the legitimate website. Like FedEx UPS USPS type in that number, if it doesn’t pop up you know it’s a scam just delete that text and move on with your day,” said McGovern.

So what can you do to prevent yourself from falling victim?

1. You haven’t ordered anything recently. Always keep track of your receipts for online retailers and shipping information handy.

2. Read the fine print when you purchase items online. You may not know it, but you may have signed up for text alerts from the retailer. Check the retailer’s website to see if text correspondences are part of their outreach.

3. Don’t click on anything. Go to the shipper’s website to see if the tracking number is real. For more resources on shipping fraud, see FedEx’s website and UPS’s online resource center.

4. Report it. You can report these scams to BBB’s Scam Tracker.

“Make sure really keep track track of what you of what you’ve purchased purchased how are you purchase how you purchased. If you opted in to text messages or text messages or not or not. If they send you a tracking number via email immediately after they say your order is shipped, use that as the tracking number,” said McGovern. “If you see the tracking number doesn’t match the text email or the email you know the tax is probably fake.”