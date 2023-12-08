ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local leaders gathered at the Rochester City Hall today for the annual Menorah Lighting.

The Menorah is a nine-branched candelabrum that is lit during the eight days of Hanukkah. It symbolizes miracles that occurred during the re-sanctified Holy Temple in Jerusalem. The lighting today is to celebrate the second night of the Jewish holiday.

Mayor Malik D. Evans will lit the menorah in the Rochester City Hall Atrium with Rabbi Nechemia Vogel. Mayor Malik Evans shared the importance of this holiday in the community.