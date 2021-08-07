9 local black women entrepreneurs team up, open a new business in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Women of Color New York opened its doors to Rochester’s South Wedge business district Saturday. The new business focuses on supporting women in the black community.

Nine women entrepreneurs in Rochester came together to make the business come to life. The idea behind it came from co-owner Connie Marple who wanted to bring women business owners together.

Through networking, she found eight local black women business entrepreneurs to partner her in the new business.

“We knew that we wanted to have a beauty component to it. So we got our makeup artist, we get our lash tech, we got our wig designer,” Marple said. “I feel like we don’t have opportunities that other people have. So this was a way to present an opportunity to women of color.”

The new business is located near the area of South Avenue. It specializes on beauty, fashion and wellness products and services for everyone.