400 local senior citizens to receive free Thanksgiving meals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Close to 400 senior citizens will have a turkey on their table this holiday thanks to Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and volunteers.

The mayor’s office along with volunteers from various organizations made bags Tuesday full of Thanksgiving staples like a 15 pound turkey, potatoes and corn bread.

Those bags will be delivered to senior citizens before the holiday.

A spokesperson for the mayor says it’s important to support senior citizens, especially around the holiday season.

“As we know, seniors are on fixed income so they may not have the funds they might need to enjoy the holiday season,” said City Spokesperson Carlet Cleare. “So for the mayor’s office to be able to donate and prepare bags full of food, this is a nice way to give thanks to the community to say ‘we support you and we’re here for you and we hear your concerns’.”

Wegmans donated some of the goods going to families.