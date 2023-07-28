ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With violence at the top of people’s minds in Rochester, local youth are working towards solutions.

Since April, nine Rochester high school students have been working in different areas — from emergency rooms to existing initiatives like ROC the Peace and Stop the Bleed. Their goal is to create a social media campaign to promote peace in Rochester.

Friday, participating teens presented projects on what they have learned. And now they say they feel more prepared to take things into their own hands.

“We’re the future. We’re going to be here when they aren’t. We’re going to be in charge of the world when they can’t be in charge of it,” Teen Youth Project Assistant London Crutcher. “And it’s our time to take a stand while we still can. We’re living in it day to day. We’re the youth, we grew up in this. Their time has come and passed. And it’s our time to rise and shine.”

Some of the changes they want to instill are foster acceptance for others, and increase access to resources for abuse — one of the leading reasons teens turn to violence, according to research.