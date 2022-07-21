ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some local youth are staying cool this week with a technology camp that helps them explore 3D printing, virtual reality, and coding.

Boundless Connections is a Rochester-based organization offering activities and lessons for kids ages 13 through 17 (and beginner tech programs for ages 11 and 12).

The camp tries to create innovative ways to expose kids and teens to tech. For example, to illustrate how coding works, and how a computer might interpret directions, campers have to navigate a maze.

For some, coding may seem intimidating, but not for the kids at Boundless Connections.

“We are constantly trying to relate the tech world to the real world, and things people know,” Christina Lopez, CEO of Boundless Connections, said.

Lopez led the maze session, teaching kids about binary thinking and how memory works in a computer.

Lopez says Boundless Connections started with the desire to connect people’s interests with technology skills.

Last Wednesday, the camp saw visitors from the Rochester Urban League, and gave them a chance to play while exploring these complex ideas. to get a chance to play, and explore complex ideas.

“We are working in conjunction with their summer camps going on right now,” Tchianna McPeak, Director of Operations, said about Rochester Urban League. “Because, they’re doing more entrepreneur, so [we’re thinking] how can we add tech into their already existing program.”

McPeak said the kids choose two topics they want to focus on while at the camp. It’s all about how can they combine their thoughts and creativity with the tech world.

McPeak said they ask the kids guiding questions to help them pick their topic. “What issues do you see in your community, and where can we apply that to tech?” McPeak said. “So, this group right now is seeing that there’s inequality and racism, so they’re working on green screens, animations and stickers based on issues in their community.”

At the end of camp, all the work will be showcased to the community.

Boundless Connections is currently in the middle of one weeklong session, with another scheduled for August, and a final one during the school year.

McPeak and Lopez says many of the kids leave feeling empowered and ready to take on the professional world.

“This generation, they grow up with tech, so we say, ‘How do we get out of the way and provide resources, and guide them?” McPeak said.

“We’ve had people getting jobs right out of it,” Lopez said. “We’ve had young people being asked if they have working papers yet, because they’re very productive, and they can actually talk about what they’re doing — which is really rare in the tech industry.”

Boundless Connections currently has two locations — one in Rochester, and one about two hours away in Olean, NY. To learn more about the organization, visit their website.