Local woman makes scarves to honor Pit Bull Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – October is Pit Bull Awareness Month and one local woman is bringing warmth to dogs and awareness to pit bull rescue. Felicia Coley is a former pit bull mom, who lost her rescue dog, Chance, in April.

It wasn’t through death, nor by choice; but because of having to find him a new home due to breed discrimination that was present in her Rochester apartment community.

Coley hand-knits WOOFinityScarves for the dogs of Rochester in effort to bring awareness of how many people unfairly stigmatize pit bull breeds. For every scarf that is purchased during Pit Bull Awareness Month, a portion of sales will go towards Rescue Pit which is a local foster-based, 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit pit bull rescue.

“It gives me joy that their adoptable dogs are not sitting in kennels, and that I can still be a factor in the lives of the best breed of dog I’ve ever raised, one scarf at a time,” Coley said.

Made from merino wool associated with the popular blankets, Coley also knits the scarves in vegan yarns. Colors are available in holiday shades of red, white and green, as well as a rainbow of colors, including the color of the season amber.

Special orders can be made to accommodate customers. Prices start at $15 for a scarf that fits a puppy or small dog with a 10″ neck; a perfect Christmas gift for the dog lover in your life.

“Customers can also purchase a gift certificate if they are unsure of the dog’s neck size,” Coley said. “While everyone is holiday shopping on Amazon, they can log onto smile.amazon.com and choose Rescue Pit as their charity to benefit from with every purchase they make!”