Local woman creates Rochester-tailored job search website

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– Searching for a job online can be overwhelming.

That’s why the Miller family created shiftdiff.com.

ShiftDiff opened its office in January on Union Street in Rochester.

The search engine makes it easier for applicants to find job openings in the Rochester area and in the Finger Lakes.

ShiftDiff focuses on local businesses rather than national recruiters.

This makes it easy to find exactly what applicants are looking for. The site searches for jobs in a 60-mile radius of downtown Rochester.

“The job search is difficult,” Amorette Miller said. “I think that if we can make it easier for someone who lives in the Rochester area to find jobs, that’s an accomplishment.”

