President Donald Trump awards the Medal of Honor to Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, for conspicuous gallantry while serving in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Local veteran David Bellavia will throw out the first pitch Wednesday night at the New York Mets home game against the New York Yankees.

The Mets invited Bellavia to throw the first pitch.

Just last week Bellavia was awarded with the Medal of Honor from the President. The Medal of Honor is the highest honor an American service member can get. He is the first living Iraq War veteran to receive the Medal of Honor.