Local venue and organizations heed health commissioner’s “social distancing” advice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Rochester’s health commissioner and Governor Cuomo are urging people to practice “social distancing” amid COVID-19 concerns.

The practice minimizes the spread of communicable diseases like COVID-19 by avoiding large public gatherings, following spacing requirements in the workplace, and practicing good hygiene.

Public venues are listening to official advice and taking steps to keep their patrons safe. Photo City Improv in Rochester, is an entertainment venue that hosts 4-5 events a week. The venue holds up to 250 people, but plans to limit the number of people who attend their events starting with a comedy show at the venue on Thursday night.

“We’re going to stretch the one show into two shows, and we’re going to have 50 people per show,” said Daniel Nielsen, the owner of Photo City Improv.

Nielsen said he’s seen attendance at events start to decline.

“So far the attendance is starting to dwindle a little bit. We will see in the upcoming weeks the real severity that this is going to bring to our venue and our business,” said Nielsen.

The venue has increased cleaning services in the space and also plans on launching a live stream service. The option will allow people to see the show without having to gather at the venue.

“First and foremost we want to protect our customers. That is our main concern here. You have to put the health and safety of the community before your business,” said Nielsen.

In order to minimize large gatherings, some organizations have also cancelled events. The Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick cancelled their 21st annual charity dinner Thursday night. Approximately 260 people were scheduled to attend.

“We’re just trying to follow the lead of our elected county officials and the health examiner to make the best decision. We don’t want to put anyone in harms way,” said Patrick Griffin, President of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick.