Local vape supplier’s take on flavored e-cigarette ban

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Albany’s ban on flavored e-cigarette rolls on.

Work is continuing as researchers at the University of Rochester Medical Center are trying to find the harmful ingredients in flavored vaping products. Some vaping organizations and suppliers are suing New York State for what they say was rushing the ban into place and pushing out businesses.

“We’re going to be forcing people to go back to a product we know kills one out of two people,” Vic Canastraro said. “The governor is trying to tie flavors to the epidemic of youth as well as adults who are using black market illegal THC cartridges to get high with.”

Governor Cuomo said in a statement on Friday in regards to the ban, “Make no mistake: this is a fight for the very future of this state and for the health of New Yorkers, and we will continue using every tool at our disposal to protect young people from forming dangerous lifelong habits.”