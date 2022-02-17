ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While tensions reach a tipping point with Russia threatening Ukrainian independence, those in Rochester with direct ties to the region are planning out ways they can help.

Each day brings more anxiety and concerns to those who still have family in Ukraine or close ties to their heritage. In conversations with relatives, life appears to be going on as normal across most of the country.

Over the past few weeks, Ukrainian immigrants like Oleg Lebedko and Andrei Beregovsky who came to America towards the end of the Soviet Union era, joined most of the Ukraine Community in Rochester at their churches to pray for peace.

“Nobody knows what’s in Putin’s head so it’s hard to know how things are going to happen,” Beregovsky warned. “So, the biggest thing is the waiting and not knowing what the future holds.”

Both men still have family or close friends living in Ukraine.

“Our community got together and discussed that we’re planning to have a rally to inform the community about what’s going on in Ukraine,” Lebedko added.

Daily, life appears to be going on as normal for those in Ukraine. Eugene Sydor, who served in the U.S Army and immigrated from Ukraine, explained for locals this aggression from Russia is nothing new.

“There’s virtually nothing the average citizen can do in preparation,” Sydor said. “Are they putting aside some food? Yes, they are. Are they forming brigades to fight the invading Russians? No, they’re not.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian community leaders around Rochester are aiming to stay ahead of conflicts by donating essential supplies for people to stay stocked up. Additionally, be able to send much needed emergency equipment that not available in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian National League of Women just had a drive where they collected money to send respirators and oxygen consolidators to Ukraine,” Sydor told us. “Because there’s a severe shortage of that kind of equipment.”

There are ways you can donate privately to the people of Ukraine. Find out what is needed by contacting the Rochester Ukraine Cultural Center.

Despite Vladimir Putin alleging Russia has downgraded their presence on the Ukrainian boarder and open to talk diplomacy, locals are not confident he will flip nor believe Putin will deescalate this matter on his own.