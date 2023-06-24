ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester International Jazz Festival is in full swing, with day two featuring a memorable experience for local high schoolers.

Pal-Mac High School Jazz Band, Penfield High School Jazz Band, and Gates Chili High School Jazz Band performed on Gibbs Street off East Avenue this Saturday.

Watch more here:

Over the course of the nine-day festival, hundreds of performers will take the stage.

The festival will run until July 1— read here for a complete list of everything you need to know.

