Local students participate in ‘No One Eats Alone Day’ to combat bullying

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Roberto Clemente School Number 8 took a big step toward inclusion Wednesday. The school, in partnership with Fidelis Care, hosted an assembly in honor of ‘No One Eats Alone Day’.

It’s a day for students to learn about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on a student’s health and academic performance. The mission of the initiative is to show students how to act as empathetic activists and not passive bystanders.

The kids were asked to step out of their social bubbles and interact with peers they may not know.

“In schools, that’s where isolation starts. After that comes bullying. And after that comes violence. So if we can stop the isolation and get everyone involved, then we can hopefully stop the bullying and then stop the school violence,” said Fidelis Care Director of Sales and Marketing Tom Julian.

Social isolation affects millions of students. Roberto Clemente School Number 8 is one of the 2,500 schools that celebrate ‘No One Eats Alone Day’. The initiative reached over 1 million students this year.