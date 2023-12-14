ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local students were nominated out of 25 New York State high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The two local nominees are Kayla Burgio, of Albion High School, and Safa Hussein, of Olympia High School. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Application is by invitation only. Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive a U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion in June.

General Component Nominees for the 2024 Presidential Scholars Program:

Kayla Burgio, Albion High School, Albion Central School District (JD 8)

Killian Simonson, Amherst Central High School, Amherst Central Schools (JD 8)

Ariana Blake, Binghamton High School, Binghamton City School District (JD 6)

Kylie Drakos, Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High School, Cold Spring Harbor Central School District (JD #10)

Peter “Theo” Boris, Collegiate School (JD 1)

Calvin Nguyen, Deer Park High School, Deer Park School District (JD # 10)

Safa Hussein, Olympia School, Greece Central School District (JD 7)

Delaney Jarvis, Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School, Hyde Park Central School District

Nicole Satchell, Orchard Collegiate High School, NYC Geographic District #1 (JD 1)

Carly Weiss, Eleanor Roosevelt High School, NYC Geographic District #2 (JD 1)

Saba Kozlov, Fiorella H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, NYC Geographic District #3 (JD 1)

Dorian Wright, Aviation High School, NYC Geographic District #24 (JD 11)

Yonglin Li, East-West School of International Studies, NYC Geographic District #25 (JD 11)

Lyndon Qiu, East-West School of International Studies, NYC Geographic District #25 (JD 11)

Vincent Salerno, Pelham Memorial High School, Pelham Union Free School District (JD 9)

Joseph Lomangino, Moore Catholic High School (JD #13)

Cohen Fitzwater, Plattsburgh High School, Plattsburgh City School District (JD 4)

Lucy Reardon, South Side High School, Rockville Centre Union Free School District (JD 10)

Satya Groff, Troy High School, Troy City School District (JD 3)

Vincent Coppola, Clayton A. Bouton High School, Voorheesville Central School District

Local politicians shared a few words about their nominees and the efforts they have shown in their years of schooling.

“This program demonstrates the vast potential our educational system can play in inspiring our next generation of leaders to follow their dreams and achieve excellence,” said Assemblymember Josh Jensen.