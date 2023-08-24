ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been almost two years since American troops and Afghan allies were evacuated from Afghanistan.

A local family shared their experience with News 8 at the time, and what’s happening now.

By Thursday, two years ago, more than 70,000 people had been evacuated from Kabul since the beginning of the withdrawal on August 14. Two siblings from Afghanistan say even though they’re free, there are others still left behind.

The Shaheed family says they had two hours to pick up and leave their home country. Honeoye Falls-Lima eighth grader Horia Shaheed remembers gunshots and screams.

“I saw people dying and like killing each other just to get into the airport. It was a really horrible experience but after we came here, the community and everyone really helped.”

Being in America for two years, the Shaheeds have been able to learn English and Horia and her sister have been able to go to school.

“Right now, schools are banned for girls back at home. They are not even allowed to go outside of the house. They don’t have any opportunities to study or for sports. But here we’re lucky I have the opportunity to go to school.”

Horia’s brother, Muhammad Haroon is a senior at the same school district. He says leaving Afghanistan was the hardest thing he’s ever had to endure and worries for his friends who are still there. He says they tell him economics have changes and a lot of people don’t have food, jobs, or homes.

“Not a lot of people are safe. Taliban keep killing allies to soldiers of the U.S. army who are still there. They keep killing them.”

The Shaheeds express their concerns over possibly being sent back in the future. They add they’re grateful for their teachers who have made them feel accepted in their new school.

By August 31, 2021, about 123,000 individuals total were evacuated from Afghanistan.