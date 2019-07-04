Local Rochester man fighting for healthcare after serving on 9/11

A local Army National Guard member who responded on September 11, 2001, is watching the battle on the capital hill over health care for first responders closely.

The 9/11 victim compensation fund is only good through 2020 and that could mean trouble for the 95,000 survivors and responders enrolled in the world trade center health program.

Lapadre Hampton knows the battle all too well.

“I have nightmares of that and I can sit and just imagine you know and I could always smell that smell and I could look at that sight. its something that you never forget,” said Hampton.

Lapadre Hampton was an active Army National Guard member on September 11, 2001. He and his team were immediately mobilized to ground zero the day of the attacks.

He left Rochester and spent 21 days working at the scene.

“We stood right there, next to the building, side by side with the policemen and that. and so that’s why a lot of the military members are coming down with illness also,” said Hampton.

Many first responders had to fight Congress for health care in the years after the attack.

Hampton is one of the thousands asking Congress to fund the 9/11 victim compensation fund.

First responders like Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective, who died yesterday following a battle with cancer. It was just last week he pleaded with Congress for help.

“I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9-11 like me are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick, they die,” said Alvarez.

Hampton has already lost men who were with him that day. He is also suffering from health challenges, including PTSD.

“Right now I have GERD which has been diagnosed and I have sleep apnea,” said Hampton. “We were actually, I would say, put in kinda late. cause this happened in 2001, I just had my physical over the last 6 months.”

Hampton does receive health care now, but the future is uncertain for him and many others.

“It’s kinda hard on us. and we got more guys having illness and sickness now that are going through the program,” said Hampton.

The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund will face a vote in the house before making it ways to senate and the White House.