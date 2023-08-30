TALLAHASSEE, F.L. (WROC) — As Idalia makes its way up the southeastern coast, volunteers from Western New York are on the ground ready to offer assistance.

About a half-dozen volunteers from the region are stationed in parts of Florida now, with more expected on the way.

Diane Sargent helps with disaster assistance for the American Red Cross and was sent from Buffalo to station in Tallahassee. With travel prohibited, she plans to relocate to the hardest hit areas once it resumes.

“Nobody is moving anywhere. There’s all the wind and the rain that is still coming to an extent, but now they’re calling for flash flooding and don’t want anyone out in the roads right now,” said Sargent.

Joe Agostinelli, a Greece native, has lived in Clearwater, Florida for the last few years. That area was fortunate without much activity. However, surrounding towns are a different story.

“Around us, not everybody is as lucky as we are here. There’s no access to the beach areas. I wouldn’t even be able to get down there if I needed to. That’s due to the flooded streets being closed. I drove to get groceries Sunday and it was like Wegmans and Costco combined on Christmas Eve and multiple that by ten. It was just crazy,” said Agostinelli.

As for the Red Cross, Sargent is down south on a two-week commitment.

“Probably, in the next day or two, we’ll do the general areas not only going from house-to-house. Where’s the greatest need? Where do we need to get the food trucks out there? There’s food in different sites that have been pre-planned. Depending on the need, I will stay as long as they need me,” said Sargent.

The Red Cross remains in need of travel volunteers. Those interested in giving their time are asked to visit their website for more information.