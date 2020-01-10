Local rally calls to bring home troops

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The tensions between Iran and the United States has local youth activists rallying against potential war.

Many protesters gathered in downtown Rochester Thursday evening and said they feel a war with Iran would put thousands of lives at risk and further destabilize the region.

Many other just want our troops to come home.

A Brighton student who organized the event said what President Trump and the administration did was an act of war.

“It is illegal to assassinate a top military general from Iran,” Hriedesh Singh said.

“It would be like Iran deciding to target the head of the Join Chiefs of Staff, It’s a blatant declaration of war and it violates international law and therefore we’re speaking out against this.”

Among the students, were local veterans calling for peace as well.

“A large number of us are against getting involved in any other wars. Especially this one where there is no justification.” Lou Montemaggi, a Marine Corps Veteran.