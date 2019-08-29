Local Puerto Rican community reacts to, prepares for Hurricane Dorian

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV)

Thinking of her family on Puerto Rico as Hurricane Dorian flirted with landfall, Hilda Rosario Escher, the Former President of the Ibero-American Action League says, “I just cannot imagine, you know?”

As of Wednesday night, Dorian appears to have a northward trajectory away from Puerto Rico. But that did not stop the local community in Rochester from worrying…and preparing.



Escher says the island is not ready for another hurricane, even two years after Hurricane Maria. But people have learned from last time she says, if Dorian makes impact.

“People are looking for water, and you know, getting prepared as much as they can,” she says.



Angelica Perez Delgado, the current President of the Ibero-American Action League says the island is indeed still reeling from Maria. “The island is fragile. There’s a lot of folks, like I was saying who still don’t have stable housing structures,” she says.



Delgado adds something like flash flooding could be deadly. “There’s still the risk of parts of the island to be disconnected.”



In San Juan, Rochester resident Paul Figueroa says its calm… but outlying islands were slammed Wednesday. “It hit the archipelago, it hit the smaller Puerto Rican islands of Vieques (and others), they are the ones that got hit really bad,” he says.



“I’m just hopeful and praying its not a severe storm,” says Miguel Melendez, Chief Community Engagement Officer with Ibero.



Melendez says preparing Puerto Ricans in Rochester for these types of instances, and people on-island, is an on-going effort. They were gathering multi-agency resource centers together in case Dorian hit hard. “We can be better prepared moving forward to continue to respond to these types of events.”



Escher says she’s praying for Puerto Rico and wondering about her family’s safety. “I know it’s difficult. It’s just as difficult for us here,” she says tearing up.