Local Professor, who lived in the Middle East, talks Iran retaliation, oil prices, and more.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– World oil prices already rising after a United States drone strike killed Iran military officials including Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Jim Bowman says it’s not just oil and stocks impacted by airstrikes that killed Iran’s top military commander. Having lived and taught in the middle east, Bowman has seen first hand how international conflicts hurt the citizens living on the ground.

“Iran and Iranies have already been suffering economically because of the sanctions,” said Bowman, Assoc. Professor of English at St. John Fisher College. “So, these two societies and the people who live in these countries are likely to be much, much more affected by an escalation conflicting like this.”

Hours after the attack, President Donald Trump addressed the nation, calling the airstrike an action to stop a war, not to start.

“Soleimani has been perpetrating acts of terror to destabilize the middle east for the last 20 years. What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago,” said President Trump.

A sixth of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, bordered to the south by Iran.

In the aftermath of the airstrike, oil prices have increased; nearly 4% for global Brent Crude, while US Oil futures gained just over 3%.

“When you’re talking about global capital and you’re talking about supplies of resource when you get this much uncertainty abbot short term and long term what’s going to happen that can obviously have an effect on markets,” said Bowman.

Both oil prices are said to be on track for their biggest daily gains in about a month, but with Iran’s response still uncertain, the oil economy hangs in the balance.

The Iranian president said in a statement that his country would take revenge for the killing of Soleimani.

The acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says at this time there is no specific, credible threat against the nation.