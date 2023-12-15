ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Upstate NY Poison Center told News 8 Friday that it has seen an increase in the number of calls related to new weight-loss drugs.

Those drugs are based on a medication called semaglutide, which has been used to treat diabetes through the drug Ozempic.

Wegovy is how the drug is labeled when used to treat obesity.

Both drugs can produce gastrointestinal side effects, including in severe cases stomach paralysis.

“Some of the symptoms that people will experience if they just take a normal dose of the medication but especially if they have extra may include things like nausea and vomiting as well some abdominal pain and overall feeling kind of crumby,” said Dr. Vincent Calleo, the medical director of the Upstate NY Poison Center.

Calleo says the uptick in calls related to these weight loss drugs is partly related to the growing popularity of them.

The medication’s recent application to weight loss also means there are few if any time-tested treatments for a severe reaction within patients not using it for diabetes.

“We certainly are starting to collect some of the data, but because these medications are relatively new the information is relatively limited,” Calleo said.

Dr. Seth Charatz, medical director for endocrinology and diabetes at Rochester General Hospital, says the surge in demand for these drugs has produced a shortage, which, in turn, has led to some pharmacies creating their own compound versions.

“Obviously that’s not an FDA-controlled or observed medication so that could also be increasing some of the calls,” Charatz said.

Charatz urges people to take the medication as prescribed adding dosage is supposed to be increased over time.

While he sees these drugs as useful in the fight against obesity, Charatz encourages those interested in weight loss to consult their primary care physician and explore the use of a registered dietitian.