ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With some still in the dark from earlier this week, and another wind event potentially on the way for this weekend along with much colder air, the risk of burst pipes is on the rise. According to Eric Harvey, the Service Manager for American Plumbing Heating and Cooling, preventing frozen pipes can be as simple as leaving your faucet on a trickle.

“A homeowner can do is open up every faucet in the house to a trickle no more than maybe a pencil width that will cause the water to continue moving and prevent that freezing,” said Harvey. “This is every faucet in the home flush your toilets, turn your faucets on. You can leave them on a trickle but it would be your bathroom faucets, your kitchen faucet, especially in the basement, basements tend to be much cooler.”

You also don’t have to leave this going all day or all night. Leaving a faucet running for a half hour to an hour at times through the day is often more than enough. Another option, and in many cases the easiest way to avoid issues, if you’re able to is to shut the water off completely.

“The biggest fail-safe if any homeowner knows how to do it is shut off the main water supply, open up all the faucets to allow the water to trickle out and once that water stops, leave them open. That allows any type of expansion inside the pipes—ice—to not affect the actual fixture or split a pipe causing a burst,” said Harvey.

Similar to making sure you drain your pipes if you shut your water off, you should also do the same for your water heater and boiler system if that is used to heat water for radiators in your home.

“We also encourage if you do lose power, you have a burst pipe, [and] you shut the water main off it is advantageous to drain the water heater so that the water isn’t freezing. Potentially freezing and expanding inside the tank costing the homeowner even more and damages and you know prevent them from having hot water once the everything does it fixed,” said Harvey.

Another important consideration if you need to call a plumber as a result of a frozen pipe, is to make sure you get a licensed one. This is especially important if you plan to file a homeowners insurance claim according to Harvey.

“In the event of a burst pipe and a homeowner files an insurance claim against their homeowner’s insurance. If the work is not repaired or replaced by a licensed plumber, most homeowners insurance companies will not take that claim.”