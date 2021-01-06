Local pizzeria joins lawsuit calling closures of restaurants unconstitutional

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- One local restaurant is taking action against the COVID-19 restrictions in the form of a lawsuit, their lawyers are saying it is unconstitutional for the state to keep restaurants closed.

Most of the employees at Veneto Wood fired pizza and pasta have been out of work since the holidays and now the owner is joining with other restaurants in Buffalo, suing the state to reopen.

“We want to get our employees back to work, we want to be able to serve safely,” said Donald Swartz, Owner of Veneto.

Right now, restaurants in orange zone micro cluster areas where transmission is high can only offer outdoor dining or take out and delivery.

The lawsuit is asking a judge to return to the summer’s 50% capacity limitations with safety measures in place like social distancing and masking. Nearly 40 bars and restaurants are listed on the suit filed December 24th, which has also gained support from Rochester city council member Jose Peo.

“The real problem is coming from household gatherings so we now have a situation where the government the state has acknowledged that there is no really legitimate reason to shut down a business,” said Corey Hogan, attorney, Hogan and Willig law firm.

“Now we’re talking about shutting down again, this is not right. We have the ability to open up for business and bring our employees back so that they can earn a living and support their families,” said Jose Peo, Rochester city council .

But closing business is something Bob Duffy, head of reopening in the finger lakes region says is link to hospitalizations rates.

“We talk to restaurants owner constantly. we understand their concerns economically we communicate those concerns and we do believe the governor has been working on this for some time now, long before this lawsuit was filed and what i I believe is holding it up right now is with these rising rates,” said Duffy.

Duffy says when the rates go down we should expect restrictions lifted.

For now, the owners here are going forward with the law suit-hopefully that a judge will rule in their favor and force the state to allow re-opening.