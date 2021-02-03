Local pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- Pharmacies around the state are gearing up to receive COVD-19 vaccinations, part of the President Biden’s plan to increase vaccination sites.

Pharmacists partnered with The Pharmacists Society of the State of New York are planning to distribute the vaccine.

“We’re exciting and we’ve actually being preparing for this for months,” said Steve Moore, Condo Pharmacy, chairman of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York (PSSNY).

Moore says 19 PSSNY’s pharmacists will directly receive the vaccine as part of the new federal program.

According to the Biden administration, a total of 1 million doses of the vaccine will go directly to over 6,000 pharmacies around the country to vaccinate priority groups at no cost.

In a statement the administration said

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) worked with states to select initial pharmacy partners based on a number of factors including their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

Six PSSNY pharmacists that are signed up operate independently community-based pharmacies, their participation is a step in ensuring access to all.

“They’ve done such a great job getting those state site up, these big mass immunizations clinics, but thats a barrier for some patients so if we can get that vaccine to the patient we’re going to have a lot easier time getting shots in,” said Moore.

And when it comes to storage, Moore say pharmacies are prepared

“You start to look at the storage requirements for the other vaccines, they’re more along the lines of what we would traditionally work with so it’s not actually as big a barrier as you would think,” said Moore.

3.2 million state residents in group 1b are now eligible to get vaccinated and that’s on top of the millions in group 1A, some still waiting for their shot.

Moore says there will still be delays but this is one step closer to finding a streamlined process of distributing the vaccine.

“I think the biggest issue is going to remain the supply the, the demand is just going to be bigger than the supply for the foreseeable future,” said Moore.

It is recommended to go through your primary care doctor before showing up to a pharmacy for a vaccine.