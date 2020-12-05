Local pediatric fears more cases of a syndrome associated with Covid-19 among children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local pediatrician is concerned about the recent increase in Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) among children. If the pattern continues, there could be another spike in the coming weeks. This condition is associated with Covid-19 and was first reported by the Centers for Disease and Prevention in mid-May.

It is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed and cause fever, chest tightness or pain, and a rash. According to the CDC, any children who have it could be a result of contracting Covid-19 or had been around someone with it.

Cases were low in mid-May, but since October, it has surpassed a thousand across the country, and there have been 20 deaths.

Doctor Elizabeth Murray, a spokesperson of the American Association of Pediatrics, said the data is troublesome.

“The other respiratory winter viruses are coming around as well. So we are already seeing an adult size of the hospital in incredibly high volumes and the need to then care for some of the younger adults done in the children’s hospital because of a need for space,” said Murray. “We don’t know how many more numbers we are going to see if MIS-C starts to come around again.”

According to the CDC, most cases in children were between the age of one and 14 years, with an average age of eight. More than 75% of reported cases have occurred in Hispanic children or Latino (412 cases) or Black, Non-Hispanic (369 cases).

“People of color are more likely to hold jobs that are essential workers, and therefore they get exposed more. Even if you look at the number of children who had covid, it does seem to be more balanced out than perhaps in the adult population. As far as the actual pure numbers and so that’s why it’s a little unusual. We need to look further into the data to figure out if it is a correlation with high numbers of asthma or other reactive airway disease problems in the children,” said Murray.

If parents are concerned about this particular syndrome, what can they do to prevent it?

“Keeping up with all of the suggestions, such as mask wearing, physical distancing, not attending gatherings in other peoples homes. These are the things we need to do right now. It can decrease the spread of infection and hopefully decrease the side effects might start to see you in the next 2 to 4 weeks,” said Murray.

Medical experts say most children develop the syndrome two to four weeks after infection with the coronavirus and seek medical attention if your child may be suffering.