Local parents have mixed emotions over sending students back to school this fall

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — For Kerry Rodriguez, a mother of two in Victor, sending her kids back to the classroom is a tough sell.

“With so much that we don’t know, and the things that we do, it’s obviously very scary,” said Rodriguez.

COVID-19 has forced schools and parents to re-think everything. Guidance released by the state contains big changes from the bus to the classroom in a COVID-era school.

“Because my children are so young, I feel like sending them back with all the protocols that will have to happen to make them safe, it’s going to affect them very negatively,” said Rodriguez.

News 8 posed the question on our Facebook page.

Some parents advocated a full return to the classroom.

“My kids need to be in school! They need to be in a classroom with teachers and friends…” one commenter began.

“Even with a child who adapted well to remote learning, you can’t replace face-to-face interaction…” another commenter wrote.

“We also know that some families are not going to want to send their children to school, they don’t feel it’s safe at this point, and I honor and respect that,” said Lesli Myers-Small, the Superintendent of the Rochester City School District. “So we need to figure out how to continue to fortify online learning, and then, ‘could we do a combination of the two?'”

Districts have until July 31 to submit a reopening plan. New York State is expected to make a decision the first week in August regarding the reopening of schools.