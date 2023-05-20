ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Science of Cannabis Symposium was hosted on Saturday at Monroe Community College on State Street.

Entertaining and Elevating With Cannabis brought local and state advocates together to educate the community about the safety of using and purchasing cannabis.

“We want to make sure that New Yorkers are going out and using cannabis that’s safe, tested and grown here in our state,” Chairperson of the New York State Cannabis Control Board Tremaine Wright said.

EEWC says their goal is to serve as a premium hospitality Bud and Breakfast in the state of New York through unique lodging experiences. The organization does this, they say, by advocating and educating the community about cannabis, focusing on the safety when a customer purchases it.

“You ask about alcohol, you ask about what’s in your food, but many people are not asking about what’s in the cannabis,” co-founder of EEWC, Brandi Hester said.

This was the first of three free symposiums the organization is hosting. The second event will be on August 19. The third will be on October 14.