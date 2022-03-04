ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night’…. those are the words of the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. She was referring to the Russian attack on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Parts of the facility were damaged and fires broke out after Russian troops hit it with artillery shells, prompting conversations close to home on readiness at our nuclear power plants.



Tim Henry is the Monroe County Deputy Director of Public Safety. He says he and his counterparts in Wayne County have emergency plans in place in the event of an attack on the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant in Ontario, a 426-acre site on the southern shore of the lake.

“Clearly, a cyberattack on anything on a power grid including Ginna has been within our scope,” says Henry.

Also any direct military or terror attacks. “Certainly, we have contingencies for what we consider or categorize as ‘hostile actions,'” he says.

He says what the world witnessed this week in Ukraine is unlikely here but still in the realm of hostile actions. The likelihood of anything, cyber or otherwise, breaching the systems there he says is low.

“The control systems are very much self-contained, very much monitored by federal regulators,” he says.

In Henry’s words: a case-hardened a facility.

In the event something does happen, for those in the ten-mile radius of the plant, a siren going off is the first sign to take action. “Shelter in place, get online,” or turn on your radio.

If there is a radiation leak, again a low possibility, supermarkets around the facility have free potassium iodide pills, which lower radiation in the body.

Henry encourages everyone to get them. He says the plant, and the area, are ready for anything.

“Right now, no concern. We’re watching. We’re aware, and we’re communicating with our state and federal partners,” he says.