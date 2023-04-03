ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local non-profit 13Thirty is recognizing adolescent and young adult cancer awareness month.

13Thirty supports those battling various forms of cancer. Their “cancer connect” program is a Partnership with Monroe County and the City of Rochester along with several local businesses.

A series of support initiatives were announced at Monday’s kickoff event that was aiming to meet a unique challenge that young adults face in their cancer journey. Founder of 13Thirty, Lauren Spiker, says that this specific group is often under-served.

“When you’re a teen or a young adult, the challenges are uniquely difficult,” she says. “It’s a time of many important developmental transitions, a time of emerging independence, self-identity. A time to find one’s place in the world, explore options and plan for the future. For our AYA’s cause in the great divide between pediatric and adult medicine, cancer disrupts these milestones in ways we still don’t completely understand.”

Leaders with 13Thirty note that more than 80,000 adolescents are diagnosed with cancer each year.