ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday at the Seneca Park Zoo, six-year-old giraffe Parker died after getting caught in his enclosure’s gate. This comes as the zoo is undergoing their annual accreditation process.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) a national nonprofit responsible for zoo and aquarium accreditations, to ensure animals are being treated humanely and safely, and that visitors are provided a safe, educational experience.

Seneca Park Zoo is one many accredited with the AZA, and has the certification through March 2023. Each accreditation lasts five years, the AZA says, adding that Seneca Park has begun the process of maintaining their accreditation and already had an inspection.

In late March, Seneca Park has a hearing before the AZA accreditation commission, representatives with the AZA said, as part of the lengthy re-accreditation process.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, it’s standard procedure for the AZA accreditation commission to reach out after an animal death, and ask the affected zoo for a report.

Once the zoo receives letter they have 30 days to get back to the commission with that report. The commission then reviews and determines if an in-person follow-up is necessary.

Parker first arrived at the zoo in 2018. Zoo officials remember him for his curiosity and playfulness. He was paired with two female giraffes named Kipenzi and Iggy and has a child named Olmsted.