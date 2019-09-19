Zero Abuse Project encouraging victims of child sex abuse to come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday night in Rochester, the Zero Abuse Project partnered with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley to discuss the new Child Victims Act and what it means for victims of sexual abuse.

Under the new state law, survivors of child sexual abuse have a one year window to seek justice against either a perpetrator or a negligent institution.

“I think it’s important to speak to the community and let them know what their rights are and maybe get a message across to victims who have been hesitant and haven’t wanted to come out and report abuse that’s happened to them in the past. And maybe this will empower them enough to come forward and tell people what happened and frankly get some type of justice,” said Doorley.

Victims whose cases have expired under the old statute of limitations will be able to file civil lawsuits until August of 2020.