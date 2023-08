ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Singer Zach Bryan announced his next tour for 2024 on Monday — and Buffalo is on the list of stops!

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, Bryan will take on Keybank Center to promote his latest self-titled release.

The Grammy-nominated singer will be joined by supporting acts The Middle East and Levi Turner.

Fans can register for presale, which will begin on September 6. General on sale for tickets will take place on September 8.