You’ve got mail… Or do you? Some say it’s been more ‘snail’ than ‘mail’ lately

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Jennifer Stremich’s mailbox has been empty the last few days.

“I’ts been frustrating,” said Stremich, “I have a lot of things come through the mail that I’m expecting.”

And it’s not just Stremich. Delays around the country are prompting the House Oversight Committee in Washington to ask U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to appear at a hearing to explain why they are happening, according to the Associated Press.

MORE | House panel calls new postal chief to explain mail delays

News 8 asked viewers via Facebook whether they’d experienced postal delays lately.

“Some days I get no mail. I have a package that supposedly arrived at the local post office 7/23 and still cannot be found,” one user wrote to News 8.

“The last few weeks, I have gone 2-3 days getting nothing then the next day the box is full,” another viewer said.

The delays have attracted the attention of Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY), who wrote a letter to Postmaster General DeJoy asking for the delays to be addressed.

“People need important medications delivered, people need their census forms, and people need their ballot information,” the letter read in part.

For Stremich and millions more, the wait continues for envelopes and for answers.

“There’s many days that nothing’s in my mailbox,” continued Stremich, “And the days there are, it’s just so much lighter. It’s at least half of what I used to get.”