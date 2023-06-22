ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — YouthBuild Rochester celebrated its new and improved training facility Thursday.

YouthBuild is a career and technical program which gives 18 to 24-year-olds hands on construction training. Last year the group was awarded nearly $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds to build a new training site, which boasts additional square footage for the group’s workshop.

Participants say this program has a major impact on their lives and gets them excited for what the future holds.

“It means that I’ve got a purpose in life,” said Ezequiel Santana. “It gives me something to do. I am one less statistic out there. There is something that I can say I am proud of myself for doing and completing.”

Students are also given resources for job placement once they finish their education.