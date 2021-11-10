Youth violence on the rise, RPD calls numbers ‘egregious’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday night two shootings put five teenagers in the hospital, who are now recovering at Strong. The Rochester Police Department says there is a serious uptick this year in violence, particularly among youngsters.

In a five-year period, police are saying we’re seeing a 206% increase in violence. Police are calling these numbers, especially when it comes to teens “egregious”.

RPD is asking the community to take a more active role in calming the chaos on the streets.

In 2019, Rochester had 14 shootings and stabbings involving underage victims. In 2020, there were 37 victims of violence under 18. So far in 2021, Rochester has had 60 victims who are youths.

In terms of homicides involving young people, seven have died this year, including an infant. Captain Frank Umbrino is asking the public to back the police and says this is going to take a community to fix these problems. He fears if current trends continue, these numbers will climb even higher. He says aspects of bail reform are causing a lot of problems, especially those who are known criminals who get let free.

“We have to enforce the laws that we have, we have to utilize the laws that we have. We have to use the criminal justice system to try and rehabilitate if you will, these kids,” says Umbrino.

Some youngsters he says, are not learning right from wrongs.

“These kids and these adults they don’t have consequences. They don’t have any consequences. We’re arresting the same people over and over and over again,” says Umbrino, adding, “What programs do we have in place to help these kids to teach these kids to live by the norms of society and not hurt other people,” says Umbrino.

Umbrino did add overall, Rochester has had 68 homicides. One more murder— and that will make 2021 the deadliest year in Rochester’s history.