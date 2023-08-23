ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A father and son are fighting for the use of a football helmet visor, after being told the device is prohibited from the club.

It comes down to a parent’s concern for safety as his son has an eye condition. In the NFL, players with medical conditions are allowed to wear tinted visors but for Section V high school rules, players aren’t. One child and his father are fighting to use a visor in their youth league.

Dorion Roldan is an 11-year-old playing football for the Gates-Chili Spartans. He has an eye condition called myopic astigmatism which can decrease vision and cause distortion. That’s why he wears a visor when he plays.

“It’s difficult because of the sun. You see, the sun, it makes me nauseous, dizzy anytime. I can’t see anything,” Roldan said. “So, like anytime I’m on the field, I won’t be able to see the players, or where the ball’s going because of the sun.”

But his father, Miguel says the Rochester Youth Football Club won’t let Dorion wear the visor for practices or games. Miguel is concerned for his son’s safety.

“He has problems seeing the ball being thrown to him, other players may hit him without seeing them. And if he cannot use these visors, he can’t see, and it puts him at great risk and danger on the field.”

The RYFC Executive Board says they’ve done all they can do to fight for Dorion but say Section V policies discourage the use of visors.

In keeping with Section V sports and advice from our youth referees, the RYFC executive board felt compelled to enforce the rule of no tinted visors. As with any contact sport there are inherent risks. Should a player be injured we need to facilitate care as quickly as possible, without risk of further injury. Tinted safety goggles are an option that allow both a player to participate and gives access should a medical issue arise.

Youth sports are in a constant balance between allowing every child to participate, while keeping safety at the forefront for our players, coaches and volunteers.

Yet Miguel isn’t convinced this is the solution. He says the problem with goggles is having to reach into his helmet to take his goggles off if he were to get knocked out.

“Yet, the helmet with the visor on has these blind sides in them and you can clearly see into his eyes and that’s what they do in the NFL, I do my research as well.”

However, Dorion remains optimistic.

“Any kid that’s out there that has the same problem as me, don’t worry.”