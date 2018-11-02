Your Local Election Headquarters: A Guide to the 2018 Elections

It’s Election Day, and News 8 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We’ve compiled a comprehensive guide of important information you should know before heading to the polls.

While 2018 is not a presidential election year, there are many federal, state, and local races. These include all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, one-third of all U.S. senators, and 36 state governors (including New York).

Midterms determine which party—Democratic or Republican—will control each chamber of Congress for the next two years. The party that controls a chamber usually wins that chamber’s legislative votes.

Proposed legislation must pass in the House and the Senate for it to reach the President’s desk.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. today.

Click here to find out your voter registration status and where your polling location is.

APPROPRIATE ATTIRE FOR THE POLLS

The Board of Elections is giving some guidance on what you can and can’t wear to your polling place.

The board says if you’re wearing a political message, you can vote, but immediately after you’ll have to leave the polling place.

If you’re wearing something with a candidates’ name you’ll have to cover it up or take it off before you’ll even get a ballot.

GETTING TO THE POLLS

Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft are offering deals to riders on Election Day.

Lyft is offering 50 percent off all rides to and from polling places. You can get the code from their BuzzFeed partner.

Lyft will also provide free rides to individuals from underserved communities who have traditionally faced more significant transportation barriers than other populations.

Uber will be offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day.

To get the deal, enter the Election Day promo code in your app. This code will be made available to users in their app on Election Day.

Request your ride using our polling place locator, right in the Uber app.

AT THE POLLS

If you’ve voted in New York before, you don’t need to provide ID to vote.

If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail, and didn’t provide a copy of your ID with your registration, you may need to show ID to vote.

Acceptable forms include: a current and valid photo ID; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address.

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a affidavit ballot.

AFTER VOTING:

If you wish to file a complaint or inquire about enforcement action you may contact the Enforcement Counsel at:

Risa S. Sugarman Chief Enforcement Counsel Division of Election Law Enforcement NYS Board of Elections 40 North Pearl Street Albany, NY 12207 518-486-7858 enforcement@elections.ny.gov.

You can also call the Board of Elections at 1-800-367-8683 to file a complaint.