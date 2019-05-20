Young local actresses join "Waitress" Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - When the Rochester Broadway Theatre League presents the Broadway smash "Waitress" at the Auditorium Theatre June 4-9 two young girls from the Rochester area will join the cast.

Five-year-old Lily Beatrice of Rochester, and four-year-old Tessa Gilardoni of Fairport will alternate the role of “Lulu," the daughter of the production’s main character, Jenna.

"Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter Lulu.

Both local girls were chosen via an audition process held at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre on Monday, April 8. Over 40 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the "Waitress" company. The character of Lulu is cast locally in each tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in four performances each during the Rochester engagement.

Tickets for the Rochester engagement of "Waitress" are available online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787 and in person at the Auditorium Box Office – 885 East Main Street.