Mariana Lippincott-Diaz and her family host a lemonade stand to raise money for Golisano’s Children Hospital (News 8 WROC / Gio Battaglia)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Most kids look for ways to make money so they can buy the latest toy.

Mariana Lippincott-Diaz held a lemonade stand to do exactly that. But she won’t be the one playing with the new toys.

In Ogden this weekend, Mariana raised money for Golisano Children’s Hospital. She says she wants to give the surprise of kids waking up to toys after being sick, a position she was once in.

“I had salmonella, and then one day I woke up and I had toys and I played with them,” Mariana said. “We raised $200 [Saturday.]”

Mariana’s grandmother, or “GiGi,” talked a little bit more about the family’s support for her mission.

“I’m so proud of my granddaughter,” Gina Andrecolich-Montesano said. “This was her idea. It started out as something cute like ‘Oh, let’s have a little lemonade stand,’ and then she told her mom about how she wanted to raise money for Golisano. So, of course we jumped on it.”

Mariana and GiGi say they are “overwhelmed” by the support they have received through the lemonade stand.

“People are Venmoing me right now,” Gina said. “There’s so much good. There are so many good people out there, so we just appreciate it.”

“I want to thank everybody who has already supported us,” Mariana said.