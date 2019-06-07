Young boy rings chemo bell at Golisano after battling stage 3 cancer
Rochester, NY (WROC) - A young boy named Landon is celebrating the end of his treatment by ringing the chemo bell at Golisano Children's Hospital.
Landon was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer when he was only eight months old. After a successful surgery and chemotherapy, his treatment is complete and he is going home!
Congratulations Landon!
Landon was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer when he was only eight months old. After surgery and chemotherapy, he celebrated the end of his treatment earlier this week by ringing our chemo bell! Congratulations, buddy! #FeelGoodFriday pic.twitter.com/Ef1xbA6tSx— Golisano Children's Hospital (@URMed_GCH) June 7, 2019
More Stories
-
The first annual New York State Yoga Festival will be on Saturday.
-
Friday night students and families from Wayne Central came together…
-
Some of the finest weather imaginable for this time of year will…