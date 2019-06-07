Local News

Young boy rings chemo bell at Golisano after battling stage 3 cancer

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 01:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:32 PM EDT

Rochester, NY (WROC) - A young boy named Landon is celebrating the end of his treatment by ringing the chemo bell at Golisano Children's Hospital.

Landon was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer when he was only eight months old. After a successful surgery and chemotherapy, his treatment is complete and he is going home!

Congratulations Landon!

