Young boy rings chemo bell at Golisano after battling stage 3 cancer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rochester, NY (WROC) - A young boy named Landon is celebrating the end of his treatment by ringing the chemo bell at Golisano Children's Hospital.

Landon was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer when he was only eight months old. After a successful surgery and chemotherapy, his treatment is complete and he is going home!

Congratulations Landon!