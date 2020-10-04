Young athletes reflect on current events as low-risk sports season begins

GANANDA, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a lot of talk in the community as President Trump and several members of the White House recently tested positive for COVID-19. On top of that, many NFL games in question as players continue to test positive.

All of this comes just as Monroe County gives the okay for low-risk high school sports to start their seasons. News 8 got reaction to all of this from a Gananda Varsity Soccer team out on the field Saturday afternoon.

“I’d say I’m definitely in shock about what happened, but I believe that just because just because he has it doesn’t mean we can’t run the way we are, do everything we’re doing but obviously make sure we have mask on, being safe with others because we don’t want to put them in danger,” said one player.

Gananda Athletic Director John Tichacek said he’s just happy to finally have students out on the field safely. He said the rule is that athletes start the game with the mask on – but they’re allowed to pull it down, if it gets to a point where they can’t tolerate it during the game. He said this is a personal decision each player makes. Spectators must wear a mask at all times.

“Some kids had it on the entire time,” he said. “We had a great first girls game last night and fans were fantastic as far as distancing, wearing mask the entire time we’re here. As you can see we have the boys game, and the same result,” he said. Each athlete is allowed two spectators.

Tichacek said the hope right now is to be able to play safely all the way through November. When it comes to winter sports: he said we’ll see.

As for athletes – they’re also focused on staying positive and having fun, while being responsible.

“I’m actually really happy it’s back…it’s difficult because I’m a sports guy, I love playing sports and staying active.”

“I’m hoping people keep washing their hands, wearing a mask, so we can get out their and finish the season.”

Other low-risk sports granted the okay to play are soccer, cross country, field hockey, swimming, gymnastics, tennis and golf. Monroe County waited an extra week after the state gave these sports the okay to play, so as to prepare and collect data.