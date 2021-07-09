‘Yoga on the Bricks’ Returns to Rochester Public Market

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you are looking for a way to relax or get in touch with your inner-self, the Rochester Public Market is offering free weekly yoga. “Yoga on the bricks” began last year during the pandemic and is now returning for it’s second year.

Classes are 9:30 a.m. every Thursday for all ages and levels.

“For anybody that has a little seed like ‘maybe this is a good thing for me’ throw out the rest of the stories and just show up and feel that, feel the benefit,” Josh Zimmerman, the class yoga instructor said.

“If anything gets too challenging, I always say this is your practice, you showed up on your mat for you and I don’t hold any expectation for you to do what I say.”

The Public Market’s assistant supervisor Kelly McBride said the intention is to make the event inclusive.

“We wanted to keep it open to everyone so we didn’t have a cost, we didn’t have a charge or a registration or anything,” said McBride.

Classes are set to run until the first week in October.

The Rochester Public Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 a.m. through 1 p.m. and Saturday, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.